Delhi sealing: PM Modi can solve the crisis in two minutes, but he is not responding to my letter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that it was a two-minute job for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the crisis prevailing in the national capital due to sealing drive, but he is not doing it. “I wrote to PM Modi seeking time on sealing issue but he never responded, it is a two-minute job for him to solve this crises,”ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying in assembly on the first day of the budget session. “If sealing is not stopped by March 31st, we will sit on strike with the traders,” he added.

Kejriwal, last week, wrote to the prime minister and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, seeking time for a meeting to resolve the sealing issue.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kejriwal had said, “The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Centre to remove these anomalies… Traders earn their livelihood honestly and pay tax. But, they are suffering due to sealing. There is only one solution now. A Bill has to be brought in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law and save traders from unemployment.”

“Traders are on the verge of starvation; the shops are means of livelihood for many. If they are rendered unemployed (due to sealing) then it may impact law and order,” he added.

In his letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal sought an appointment with him and said that sealing of commercial establishments is rendering lakhs of people unemployed. “A solution to this problem should be found by rising above politics. This issue needs to be strongly raised in Parliament and pressure should be exerted on the Centre to bring a Bill over it,” the CM wrote.

The sealing drive was taken up by the BJP-led civic bodies after directions from the Supreme Court in December last year. The court has also stayed the DDA’s proposal to amend the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

