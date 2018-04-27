Delhi school van-tanker accident: Two days ago, school held workshop on traffic rules

Garima’s family at their home in Wazirpur. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Garima’s family at their home in Wazirpur. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The family of the Class II student, who died in a collision between her school van and a tanker on Thursday, said they did not know that the van was ferrying so many children. Garima alias Sakshi (7), who studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keshavpuram, died of head injuries at Deep Chand Hospital.

Garima lived with her parents and a younger brother in A Block of Wazirpur. The distance of the school from their locality is around 4 km. Her father, Sandeep Chauhan, said she was the seventh to be picked up every morning. “She had been taking the van since Class 1… we paid Rs 500 per month. If I had known the driver was ferrying so many students, I would have hired a different cab… then my daughter wouldn’t have died,” Chauhan said.

Heera Lal — whose two sons, Ritesh and Tarun — were injured in the accident, said, “My sons have been taking a van to school for the past three years. I hired this cab as the previous driver used to take too many children. But I didn’t know this driver, too, was doing the same.”

Among the students in the van, six were from Kendriya Vidyalaya while the others were from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya No 1. KV Principal Harinder Singh Lamba told The Indian Express, “Garima was a student of our school. We express sympathy towards her family.”

Lamba added that two days ago, the school had organised a one-day workshop on traffic rules for students. “They had participated in a workshop, where traffic policemen spoke to him about traffic rules… we didn’t expect this to happen,” the principal said.

A police officer said both schools don’t have transport facility for students. “Private vans charge less… but they often flout safety norms by carrying beyond capacity,” the officer said.

After the incident, residents gathered at the spot and demanded strict action against the drivers of both vehicles. Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dependra Pathak said they would write to the education department to work out a concrete plan on the issue.

