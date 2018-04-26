Delhi: One student killed, 17 injured after milk tanker hits school van

There were 18 children, aged between seven and 15 years, from two schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya and Number One School — on board the school bus when the milk van rammed into it. There were 18 children, aged between seven and 15 years, from two schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya and Number One School — on board the school bus when the milk van rammed into it.

At least one school student was killed and 17 injured on Thursday after a milk tanker rammed into the van carrying them in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram area. Four children are in critical condition, according to the police. The drivers of both vehicles, who also received minor injuries, were detained.

The deceased, seven-year-old Garima, studied in Kendriya Vidyalaya. She was admitted in Deep Chand hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan told The Indian Express that the injured children are admitted in various hospitals. Some of them were discharged after being administered the first-aid. “Some have received severe injuries. We have detained the drivers of both the vehicles,” Khan said.

There were 18 children, aged between seven and 15 years, from two schools — Kendriya Vidyalaya and Number One School — on board when the accident took place.

“As the bus approached Kanhiya Nagar Metro Station, it was hit by a milk tanker It seems the bus was taking a U-turn when it was hit from behind and turned turtle,” a police officer said.

The drivers of both vehicles were detained on Thursday morning.

The police are investigating whether the school bus was following norms while ferrying the children to school. They are also probing whether the van was carrying more children than its capacity.

One of the students, Daksh, who received injuries to the head, said, “I don’t remember what happened after the van was hit.”

The four students who are in critical condition are admitted to Sushruta Trauma Centre.

