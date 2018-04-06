Delhi: School seeks Aadhaar of kids despite DoE order

The notice came to light after a three-year-old boy, who got admission in the nursery section, was initially turned away for not having Aadhaar. The notice came to light after a three-year-old boy, who got admission in the nursery section, was initially turned away for not having Aadhaar.

In their guidelines for entry-level admission to the Delhi government’s Schools of Excellence, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has stated that it is not necessary to submit a child’s Aadhaar number. However, one of the schools in Rohini Sector 17 has put up a notice stating that the Aadhaar card of the child and parent is required for admission.

The notice came to light after a three-year-old boy, who got admission in the nursery section, was initially turned away for not having Aadhaar. His father, who did not want to be named, said, “Last week, I went to the school and submitted my Aadhaar and that of my wife, along with our child’s birth certificate. But the school said my son’s Aadhaar was mandatory.”

The father immediately applied for his son’s Aadhaar, but was told it would take about 15-20 days. The last date for admission was April 5.

The father added, “The school called me on Thursday and asked me to submit the enrollment number before granting admission. Had I not enrolled for his Aadhaar, I’m sure they would have not given admission, which is clearly against the rule.”

The DoE guidelines, issued on March 3, 2018, states, “Aadhaar card of parents/child” is not required for admission.

Another parent, whose daughter secured admission, is facing the same problem — his child too does not have an Aadhaar card and is yet to receive a call from the school. “I don’t know if she will get admission now, even though she was selected in the draw of lots. I am thinking of approaching the Director’s office,” the father said.

Principal Meena Sharma, however, said the school is not denying admission to children without Aadhaar. “We are taking an undertaking from parents that they will submit the card in a month, and mention the Aadhaar enrollment number.” DoE Director Saumya Gupta could not be reached for comment on the matter.

