Delhi: School principal, her brother murdered

A 45-year-old principal of a private school was murdered by two armed assailants in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla on Monday night. A day later, her brother’s body was found in Jhajjar district in Haryana. While preliminary investigation into the first death has revealed that she was killed allegedly over a property dispute, police now suspect her brother was killed for the same reason.

Police said the dead, Anita Yadav, used to run a school from the ground and first floors of her house in Ghuman Hera village in Chhawla district. “She stayed with her family on the second floor of the building. On Monday night, two men, including her husband’s former business partner, arrived in a car to meet her. Later, they entered into a heated argument and she was shot in the chest,” said a senior police officer.

Eyewitnesses told police that the assailants had fired at Yadav’s son too but he escaped unhurt.

“Police registered an FIR, and, during the investigation, recovered footage from CCTV cameras installed near the house. In the video, the assailants are seen entering and leaving the house. They are on the run and efforts are on to nab them,” the officer said.

Delhi Police said they are also in touch with their counterparts in Haryana to ascertain if the same men were behind the murder of Yadav’s brother, Jai Kishan. An FIR has been registered regarding the matter at the Sadar Bahadurgarh police station under relevant IPC sections .

