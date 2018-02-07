Delhi: Rs 558 crore for smart village project

With polls around the corner, the Delhi government has reiterated its emphasis on the development of 365 villages, with investment of Rs 558 crore. “Only smart villages can lead to smart cities,” said development minister Gopal Rai.

Rai said that the government had sanctioned a total of Rs 558 crore for a total of 452 different schemes in the city. “The village development committees will be set up in each of the 365 villages. These will then hold panchayats and work transparently with the village panchayat to try and better understand what the village wants,” he said.

The emphasis of the board will be on the construction or repair of roads, maintenance of existing water bodies, construction of parks, gymnasiums etc.

