Delhi: Rs 32 lakh heist solved after police arrest 2 men

Delhi Police has arrested two persons for allegedly executing a heist of Rs 32.50 lakh in Mianwali Nagar last month. According to police, the incident took place on March 30 when the accused fled with a van, belonging to Logicash Private Limited, from near Peeragarhi Metro station.

Police said one of the accused, Rajeev Kumar, 45, had submitted fake documents, including an Arms licence, to the company, in which he worked as a gunman, posing as Jalim Singh. Sources said the firm collects cash from the office of a power company and liquor shops.

After questioning employees, police found that Kumar’s son studies at a school in Mainpuri in UP. Based on the information, police tracked Kumar to Mainpuri on April 3.

