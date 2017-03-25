Delhi: Rs 300 crore property rental scam busted, one held

Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old management and hospitality professional for cheating several people and amassing assets worth Rs 300 crore by running a property rental scam.

Police said the accused, Harshvardhan Reddy, was arrested on March 22 from Patiala House Courts. During interrogation, he told police that he was involved in setting up and running fake companies. He would lure people by offering exorbitant rentals against their properties at expensive locations.

“He lured them into executing ‘lease deeds’. In order to establish credibility, he used to offer advance rentals through post-dated cheques. Once the lease deed of an expensive property was executed, he would prepare a forged lease of the same property, which was then used to cheat banks and other victims,” a senior police officer said.

Police said he had also purchased a fleet of ultra luxury cars such as the Ferrari California (Rs 4.5 crore) several Audis and a Maserati Quattraporte (Rs 3 crore). “The accused used to visit the Patiala House Courts to gather updates about various cases pending against him in disguise and used to maintain a low profile so that he is not easily identified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ishwar Singh said.

