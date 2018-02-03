Delhi: Rs 1.25 cr for boys who lost parents in accident

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal said the money should be used for their education and other needs. Motor Accident Claims Tribunal said the money should be used for their education and other needs.

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded Rs 1.25 crore compensation to two young boys who lost their parents and sister in an accident in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj in December 2016.

MACT presiding officer Raj Kumar Chauhan directed National Insurance Company Ltd, insurer of the offending truck, to pay the amount to the grandparents of the minor sons of CRPF constable Raj Kumar and fashion designer Seema.

The Tribunal said the money should be used for their education and other needs.

According to a petition filed in the case, Kumar, his wife and their nine-year-old daughter were on their way to Delhi from Aligarh when the incident took place. The petition also states that the two boys were in Aligarh with their grandparents at the time.

During the proceedings in the case, the driver and the owner of the truck denied the allegations and blamed the victim of contributory negligence.

The insurance company, meanwhile, blamed the victim for triple-riding on the bike and said that doing so is illegal.

The Tribunal, however, passed a verdict in favour of the petitioners — Kumar’s parents — while relying on the FIR, the chargesheet filed in the case and mechanical inspection report of the victim and other documents filed before it.

