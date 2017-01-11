Delhi: Roads Anti-Corruption Organisatio alleges PWD involved in Rs 300 cr scam

Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), which claims to monitor civil works, on Monday filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Branch alleging that inquiries made under the Right to Information Act (RTI) revealed that a scam of around Rs 300 crore had been perpetrated in the Delhi government’s public works department (PWD).

Rahul Sharma of RACO claimed that the organisation had procured information under 151 RTI applications that pointed towards irregularities in the award of civil works contracts. A senior government official said that the allegations appear to be “very loose”. He said, “If there are specific instances of any irregularities they could be looked into. But this complaint has come late. If the road work was carried out more than a year ago, the quality of the road may have been affected by regular wear and tear.”