Delhi road mishap: Kin of victim get Rs 13.26 lakh compensation

Family members of a man, who died in a road accident involving a rashly driven car, have been awarded a compensation of Rs 13.26 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here. The tribunal directed a south Delhi resident, whose rashly driven car caused the accident near Mehrauli here in 2012, to pay the amount to victim’s wife and two minor children.

While deciding the petition, MACT Presiding Officer Naveen Arora rejected the allegation of the accused driver that the victim was holding a learner’s licence and was not riding his bike properly.

“I am not convinced with the version of the respondent (car driver) with respect to happening of the accident and it shows that the respondent is lying before the court in order to avoid his liability towards the petitioners,” Arora said.

The tribunal also relied on the testimony of eye witnesses and mechanical inspection report of the vehicles and granted the relief to the petitioners.

According to the petition, victim Jai Dev Dass was riding his bike on May 26, 2012 and when he reached Jamali Kamali, a car rashly driven by Mudit Gulati hit him due to which he sustained severe injuries. The victim was taken to several hospitals but he succumbed to injuries.

The petitioners while seeking compensation, claimed that due to lack of funds the victim had to be discharged from hospital and died later, a claim denied by the accused.

The tribunal, however, held that the death of the victim was caused because of injuries sustained in the accident and not because of the inadequate treatment as he could not take proper treatment on account of his poor financial position.