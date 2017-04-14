Delhi: Residents file complaint over ‘missing road’

Residents and RWAs of Greater Kailash, CR Park and Alaknanda filed a complaint with police, demanding that they register a case of theft over a “missing road”. Residents said the Delhi Development Authority is set to build a mall in the neighbourhood next to the road — which only appears in zonal maps. For three years, residents have been protesting that the road’s absence will lead to traffic problems and law and order issues when the mall comes up.

Citizens’ Alliance, a civil action group, had filed a plea in the High Court to prevent the mall from being built. The group alleged that land-use norms were changed and fraudulent maps used to facilitate the sale of land for the mall. The court had asked the DDA to set up a two-member committee to address the reservations of residents.

A DDA spokesperson said, “Talks are on with residents.” “How can they build a mall when there is no main road, like the one shown in the master plan?” Vivek Sharma, general secretary, Citizen’s Alliance, said.

