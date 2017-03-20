Delhi: Relief for city as Jats call off protest march

Prohibitory orders, including Section 144, will remain imposed in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey Prohibitory orders, including Section 144, will remain imposed in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey

Despite the Jat agitation being called off, heavy police deployment and security checks in New Delhi district might delay commuters on Monday. All traffic restrictions, however, have been removed in the national capital. Delhi traffic police, which had made elaborate preparations in anticipation of the Jat march to Parliament by cordoning off large parts of Central and New Delhi districts, said it had eased most of the traffic restriction keeping in view the inconvenience they would have caused to people on a Monday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) and chief spokesperson for Delhi Police Dependra Pathak, on Sunday night, said, “Public transports, including buses, Metro and local trains will be working normally on Monday because the agitation has been called off. Traffic will be eased out especially for those taking their board exams or UPSC exams. Police will be in facilitation mode.”

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also issued an advisory for Class X and Class XII students appearing for board examination asking them to reach the examination centres well before the scheduled time to avoid any kind of problem.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, “As directed by police authorities, all Metro stations in Delhi-NCR will remain open as usual.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said, “Though traffic restrictions have been removed, we request all commuters to avoid coming to the New Delhi district (Lutyens’ Delhi) unless they have important work in the area because heavy police deployment and security checks will be in place and might cause delays.”

However, anticipating that other Jat groups may enter the capital to create law and order problems, police said all prohibitory orders, including Section 144, will remain imposed in the New Delhi district.

“The security arrangements at the borders and New Delhi area will remain in place. We will keep a close watch and prohibitory orders will be lifted only after monitoring the situation,” said Pathak. Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik has cancelled leaves of all policemen from March 20 and at least 110 companies of paramilitary personnel have already been deployed in the border areas.

