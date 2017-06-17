Delhi rejoices as early morning showers bring down temperature

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the New Delhi. (ANI) Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the New Delhi. (ANI)

Delhi residents woke up to yet another pleasant morning on Saturday with rain pouring heavily in several parts of Delhi-NCR. The city witnessed heavy showers from early morning, giving residents a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat. The temperature dropped down to (from?) 26 degree Celsius with cool winds blowing on Saturday.

The city had seen heavy showers on Friday as well. The temperature dropped to 23 degree Celsius on Friday and stormy winds had accompanied the rains. According to experts, the rainfall is expected to continue through the week.

The change in weather comes as a respite for Delhiites as the capital city was reeling under heat-wave like conditions, with temperature going up to as high as 45 degrees earlier this month. The IMD had predicted pre-monsoon showers from early next week.

