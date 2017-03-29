Delhi: Regal to sign off with Raj Kapoor classics

Regal Cinemas in Connaught Place. Regal Cinemas in Connaught Place.

Raj Kapoor’s ‘Mera Naam Joker’, a poignant tale of love and loss, becomes the befitting finale film at Delhi’s iconic Regal Cinema, as curtains close for the 85-year-old theatre. The four-hour-long film will screened on Thursday at 6 pm. “This was Raj Kapoor’s favourite hall and every time his movies released, he made sure the Delhi premiere was at Regal. We wanted to call it a day with his films,” says owner Vishal Chowdhary, with a hint of sadness in his voice.

Last week, the owners announced that the hall will be shutting down and since then business seems to have picked up a little, as old-timers revisited the iconic structure. “The building is very old and we need to renovate. We are planning to build a multiplex which should be ready in a year-and-a-half or more. We want to provide good facilities to our patrons,” says Chowdhary, who joined his father’s business in 2006.

For years the city has had a bittersweet relationship with Regal Cinema. As multiplexes took over, single-screen halls were lost in obscurity; merely serving the purpose of a landmark. “The increase in entertainment tax too hurt single-screens,” says manager Roop Ghai, who joined Regal Cinema in 2007.

Apart from Mera Naam Joker, another Raj Kapoor classic, ‘Sangam’ (1964) will be screened at 10 pm Thursday. “While we knew we wanted to end it with a Raj Kapoor film, it was tough to find a good digital print. These are the two we managed. I have heard that whenever a Raj Kapoor film would have its premier here, a puja would take place at the hall in the morning. He would visit often too. Those were the days of glorious premiers and superstars. Now, it’s all gone,” says Ghai.

For one last time, Regal Cinema will be selling tickets priced between Rs 80 and Rs 220, for balcony, rear stall, front stall and cabin seats.

