Delhi reels under intense heat, maximum temperature at 44.6 degree Celsius

Intense heat wave conditions prevailed in the national capital with the mercury settling at 44.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 33.6 degrees Celsius, highest in the last five years. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, registered a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, said a MeT department official.

Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8, 43.6, 45.5 and 45.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity level oscillated between 40 and 19 per cent. The minimum temperature was pegged at 33.6 degrees, six notches above the season’s average.

The MeT office has predicted overcast conditions along with the possibility of rain, thunderstorm and dust storm.

“Two or three spells of rain/thunderstorm accompanied with squally winds exceeding 55 kmph would occur over Delhi/NCR region from evening of June 6 to 8. Peak rain and thunderstorm activity is likely to occur on June 7,” read an SMS sent by the regional weather department.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 43 and 33 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman said.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 44.6 and 30.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

