Delhi records minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius; fog hits flight, train schedule

Cold conditions prevailed in the national capital which recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, while dense fog led to disruption of flight and train schedule. Six flights and 21 trains were cancelled, while over 60 flights and 64 trains were delayed in view of thick fog.

According to the India Meteorological Department, general visibility was recorded at 800 meters at 5.30 am, which reduced to 300 meters at 8.30 am. It improved to 800 meters at 11.30 and further to 1,000 meters at 2.30 PM, an MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest of the season so far, the official said.

Relative humidity oscillated between 97 and 65 per cent. The weatherman has forecast clear skies along with dense fog in the morning and mist during the day tomorrow.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius tomorrow,” the MeT department said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature had plunged to 5.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was pegged at 20 degrees Celsius.

