Delhi rebuts charge on Swachh funds, says BJP-led civic bodies unable to spend money

Funds under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) appear to be the latest flashpoint between the Centre and the Delhi government. While the former has claimed the funds are “under-utilised”, the AAP government has countered that it is, in fact, the BJP-led civic bodies that have been unable to spend the money.

In a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Rs 104.75 crore was released by the ministry in 2015, against the allocation of Rs 349.75 crore. Puri, sources said, requested the CM to adopt a comprehensive action plan for the mission, and implement it on a “war footing”.

“Of the total amount, merely Rs 32.52 crore has been spent so far, while the balance is lying unutilised. Urgent efforts are called to step up the incurring expenditure and delivery of services to Delhi residents to promote Swachh Bharat,” sources said, quoting the letter.

The Delhi government rebutted this in a statement, which read: “Delhi’s total allocation under SBM is Rs 349.76 crore… Centre gave Rs 104.75 crore under SBM in 2014-15 & 2015-16” and “Delhi government contributed Rs 45.11 crore as state share.”

The minister also said efforts are required to ensure all agencies, including MCDs, DUSIB, PWD and DJB, are performing their duties to meet the objectives of the Mission, sources said.

Puri also noted, in the letter, that Delhi was yet to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules in “right earnest”, resulting in large quantity of waste being dumped at landfills.

The Delhi government however, said, “MCDs have not spent much. They have failed to spend under ‘Solid Waste Management’ component…” A government spokesperson said, “SWM Rules 2017, are under the process of notification… as per a HC order dated December 5, 2017, it shall be notified within three weeks.”

