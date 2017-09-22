Delhi rains LIVE updates: Showers in NCR bring respite from heat, traffic snarls in parts of capital

Delhi rains LIVE updates: Traffic snarls on the DND Flyway – New Delhi to Noida – on Friday morning. (Express Photo) Delhi rains LIVE updates: Traffic snarls on the DND Flyway – New Delhi to Noida – on Friday morning. (Express Photo)

Bringing respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital region, New Delhi woke up to a cloudy morning on Friday. It rained in some parts of the city, bringing the temperature down to 26.5 degree Celsius. The meteorological department has predicted rain later in the day as well. The humidity level in New Delhi was recorded at 78 per cent early in the day.

“The skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of rains later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius,” an official from the New Delhi MeT said, reported news agency PTI. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in New Delhi settled at 35.4 degrees.

Delhi rains LIVE updates:

12.44 pm: Moderate to heavy rains are likely to lash Delhi NCR for the next 48 hours.

(Express photo) (Express photo)

12.35 pm: Other parts of North India are witnessing spells of rain as well. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Click here for LIVE updates on Uttarakhand and Himachal.

12.26 pm: The Aaya Nagar Observatory has recorded a rainfall of 3 mm today, while the Safdarjung Observatory recorded 2 mm, reports PTI. The minimum temperature today was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius, which is two notches above the season’s average.

12.23 pm: The Delhi traffic police has said that the sudden rains have caused traffic jams in Moti Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Samaypur Badali, and ITO.

11.51 am: Lightning and thunderstorms across Delhi NCR

11.46 am: Heavy traffic is also being reported near Maharani Bagh and Kalindi Colony if one is travelling from Noida towards New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on the Ring Road.

11.43 am: Heavy traffic is also being reported near Sarai Kale Khan and Kaka Nagar near the Delhi Golf Club. Anyone taking the Janpath route to Connaught Place is advised to take an alternate route.

11.28 am: Despite the drop in temperature, Delhiites are not pleased that the rains have caused traffic jams in many parts of the city. Many are taking to social media to complain of the situation.

Delhi rain LIVE updates: Traffic piles up before the DND Flyway towards Noida due to rains in the national capital on Friday. (Express Photo) Delhi rain LIVE updates: Traffic piles up before the DND Flyway towards Noida due to rains in the national capital on Friday. (Express Photo)

11.15 am: Welcome to our live blog on the New Delhi rains. You can follow our LIVE updates for the latest weather and traffic updates in the national capital. If you would live to share a picture with us or a video, tweet using #DelhiRains

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd