Mercury drops after late night rains, Delhi residents wake up to pleasant morning

Delhi witnesses a sudden change of weather. Rain lashes parts of the city bringing respite from soaring temperatures. (ANI) Delhi witnesses a sudden change of weather. Rain lashes parts of the city bringing respite from soaring temperatures. (ANI)

Sudden rainfall in several parts of Delhi and National Capital Region brought a welcome change in weather late night on Monday. Heavy showers continued in the national capital and the NCR till early morning on Tuesday bringing down the temperatures by several notches. The city had witnessed drizzle and showers early morning on Monday but the sun had begun shining brightly by the afternoon pushing the maximum temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius. Fresh rainfall in the morning, however, scaled down the maximum temperature to 24 degrees Celsius and quelled fears of a sultry Tuesday.

An official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had told IANS on Monday that the sky is expected to remain generally cloudy through the day with possibilities of thunderstorms. “The sky will remain generally cloudy. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain,” he said.

Awesome weather in delhi ## 1st rain after shifting in rohini ## beautiful day today…….. Feeling relaxed nd gud….😊 pic.twitter.com/l2MzAMdW1r — Rajesh Bharadwaj (@camerekinazarse) June 19, 2017

According to a report by Skymet Weather, the rainfall is expected to continue for next 3-4 through days. Temperatures in the capital city shot up to 45-48 degrees earlier this month. Last week, the IMD had predicted pre-monsoon showers from this week.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd