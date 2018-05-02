Delhi rain LIVE UPDATES: Heavy downpour brings temperature down, several flights delayed

View at the India Gate following the change in weather. (Photo: ANI) View at the India Gate following the change in weather. (Photo: ANI)

People in Delhi had relief from scorching heat as heavy downpour lashed the national capital bringing mercury down on Wednesday evening . Several flights were delayed due to change in weather, while heavy storm led to fall of many trees, resulting in traffic jams in several areas. The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils at Feroze Shah Kotla also got delayed due to bad weather.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

8:55 pm: The maximum temperature was recorded at 38.3 degrees celsius, usual for this time of the year but the minimum temperature was reported at 27 degrees Celsius which is two notches above the present season’s average.

8: 45 pm: Many flights to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport got delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions in Delhi NCR.

8:40 pm: Several trees fell down owing to the stormy weather in New Delhi.

Tree falls on the road near Siri Fort Auditorium after rain lashed the area, traffic affected. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/cX6LzUL2kn — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018

8:30 pm: A squall with a wind speed of 59 km per hour hit the city at 16.45 pm and continued till 16.47 pm, MeT Department said.

Rain lashes the national capital, bringing respite from heat. Visuals from India Gate. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/9PKvrueqzq — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2018

