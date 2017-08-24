Delhi PWD engineers suspended

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal Delhi L-G Anil Baijal

L-G Anil Baijal has suspended two PWD engineers in connection with the death of a sewer cleaner at the government-run LNJP Hospital last week. Baijal said there will be zero tolerance for negligence by officials in such incidents. The suspension order said that disciplinary proceedings against the suspended assistant engineer and junior engineer are being contemplated. Baijal tweeted: “Two PWD engineers suspended in the incident of unfortunate death of sewer worker. Zero tolerance for negligence in such cases.”

