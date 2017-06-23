Delhi: PWD blames solid waste and labour crunch for waterlogging

After heavy rainfall at Connaught Place. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) After heavy rainfall at Connaught Place. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

On Wednesday, the day Delhi witnessed the heaviest rainfall in June in the past 4 years, arterial roads were flooded — with persistent waterlogging problem creating havoc on the streets.

The Delhi government and the civic bodies were supposed to desilt drains and clear garbage — things that choke the city’s drainage system.

With monsoon approaching, officials at the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) said “multiplicity of authorities” is among the biggest problems plaguing Delhi roads, and the focus should be on addressing “systemic problems” such as inadequate solid waste management, insufficient labour and unplanned growth”.

PWD secretary Ashwani Kumar had said, “There are systemic problems which need to be looked at, such as unplanned development to insufficient solid waste management.”

As per PWD sources, the problems range from “storm water drains being connected to sewer lines”, “solid waste landing up in drains which are also covered”, “paucity of labour to clean PWD lines, which are by and large sewer lines”, among others.

