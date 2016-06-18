Delhi property dealer beaten to death in front of wife

A 55-year-old property dealer was beaten to death in front of his wife, allegedly by a group of seven persons, in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area, said police Friday.

The head and face of the victim were crushed in the murderous attack, which is suspected to be the fallout of a longstanding animosity between two families with blood ties, police added. Police have arrested two of the accused and are on the lookout for the rest.

Initial investigation has revealed the grandfathers of the murdered man, Ramesh Kumar, and the prime accused were brothers who fell out over some issue, said police.

Kumar was walking with his wife near his house in Nanak Hera village at about 6.15 am Thursday when a speeding car allegedly hit him, said a police officer.

“Soon another car reached the spot and occupants of both the vehicles allegedly started thrashing Kumar with iron rods and other blunt objects. Once Kumar collapsed, they allegedly crushed his head with a heavy object and fled,” the officer added.

Kumar’s wife screamed for help and ran towards their home to alert family members and neighbours, said the officer.

“The incident came to light when Kumar’s wife called the police control room. Kumar was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. The attackers attacked him so brutally that his head and face were crushed beyond recognition,” the officer added.

While looking to ascertain the motive for the murder, police have found the families of the prime accused and the victim share a bloody history.

“Kumar’s sons had brutally thrashed a member of the rival group. The person went into coma after the beating and is still in hospital,” said the police officer.

“One of Kumar’s sons was arrested in the case, while the other was murdered in July last year to avenge the beating,” the officer added.

“One person of the rival family was among the three arrested for the murder of Kumar’s son,” he said.

