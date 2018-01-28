Delhi post office robbery: Victim was planning retirement party

Latest News
"I was expecting him to come through the door today morning, not the police,” she said.

Written by Anand Mohan J | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2018 4:46 am
Delhi Post Office ransacked, Delhi post office violence, Sector 7 post office robbery, Delhi News, Indian Express Sushil Kumar, 59, was found dead on the premises by an employee on Saturday morning. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)
After over a decade of working at the Rohini post office — first as a postman and then as a staffer doing odd jobs — Sushil Kumar (59) was looking forward to retirement. On Friday night, Kumar was found murdered during a robbery at the post office — allegedly by a relative.

“My father was to retire on February 28. He was busy planning his retirement party and wanted to personally distribute the cards to relatives and a few colleagues,” his daughter, Ritu, said.

Huddled between relatives, his wife, Sushila, pointed towards a thermos flask and food wrapped in an aluminum foil meant for her husband. “He comes home at 7 every morning. He did not come home on Friday as he was working a double shift. I was expecting him to come through the door today morning, not the police,” she said.

The family alleged that Singh was not given adequate leave and was made to work long shifts. Singh had worked as a postman till 1990 after which he worked as a multi-tasking staff. “They made him look after security and asked him to help with loading and offloading mail,” Sushila said.

As the family mourned his death, a senior staffer visited the house and handed over a wad of cash inside a letter from the post office. “Our department is with you,” he told the family as Kumar’s wife broke into a wail.

