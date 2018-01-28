Delhi post office robbery: Victim was planning retirement party

Sushil Kumar, 59, was found dead on the premises by an employee on Saturday morning. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) Sushil Kumar, 59, was found dead on the premises by an employee on Saturday morning. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

After over a decade of working at the Rohini post office — first as a postman and then as a staffer doing odd jobs — Sushil Kumar (59) was looking forward to retirement. On Friday night, Kumar was found murdered during a robbery at the post office — allegedly by a relative.

“My father was to retire on February 28. He was busy planning his retirement party and wanted to personally distribute the cards to relatives and a few colleagues,” his daughter, Ritu, said.

Huddled between relatives, his wife, Sushila, pointed towards a thermos flask and food wrapped in an aluminum foil meant for her husband. “He comes home at 7 every morning. He did not come home on Friday as he was working a double shift. I was expecting him to come through the door today morning, not the police,” she said.

Rohini post office ransacked, staffer beaten to death with bat: Delhi cops

The family alleged that Singh was not given adequate leave and was made to work long shifts. Singh had worked as a postman till 1990 after which he worked as a multi-tasking staff. “They made him look after security and asked him to help with loading and offloading mail,” Sushila said.

As the family mourned his death, a senior staffer visited the house and handed over a wad of cash inside a letter from the post office. “Our department is with you,” he told the family as Kumar’s wife broke into a wail.

