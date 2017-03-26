Delhi: Posing as cops, gang makes off with jewellery worth Rs two crore

The thefts took place around Bank Street and Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh. Archive The thefts took place around Bank Street and Beadonpura area in Karol Bagh. Archive

A GANG posing as police personnel allegedly made off with jewellery and valuables worth Rs 2 crore from central Delhi’s Karol Bagh in the last two months.

According to police, the gang would stop employees of jewellery stores as part of the Delhi Police’s demonetisation drive, and ask them to show their original bills. While one person examined the bills, the other two would pretend to examine the valuables and make off with them. In this way, the gang has committed as many as eight thefts in the area. Police have registered seven cases so far. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central district) Mandeep Singh Randhawa has confirmed the incidents. “After registering FIRs in all the cases, we have identified the gang and will arrest them soon,” he said.

Sources said police investigation has revealed that the thefts took place around Bank Street — famous for a lot of shops selling bridal jewellery — and in Beadonpura area, which has shops that make designs on gold jewellery.

“During investigation, it came to fore that the gang members stopped employees on the pretext of checking their bags. While one of them asked for a genuine bill, the others would examine the contents of the bag. Within minutes, the three would decamp with the valuables on their motorbike,” the sources added.

The first incident took place on January 3. A man working at a jewellery shop was stopped by three persons who said they were policemen.

“Two of them started to check his bag while the other questioned him. Within minutes, the accused fled the spot on their bike along with jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh. The man filed an FIR and a case was registered,” a senior police officer said.

Though DCP Randhawa claimed to have identified the gang, sources said several teams of Central district, working round the clock, are yet to identify the men.

“Recently, we found CCTV footage from one of the crime spots, but only their motorbike could be seen,” police sources said.

Sources said investigators also tried to collect data from mobile towers at the spot but found that the gang did not use their phones anywhere in the vicinity. “Investigators now believe that someone from the police department is behind the thefts. They have started scanning profiles of those police personnel who were arrested recently,” police sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now