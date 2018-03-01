Delhi Pollution dipped this winter, but only just, reveals data

Steps were taken after the smog following Diwali (File) Steps were taken after the smog following Diwali (File)

Delhi saw lower pollution peaks this winter as compared to the last, despite the overall temperatures and wind speed remaining the same as last winter, stated an analysis by the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Control Authority (EPCA) and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The difference in pollution peaks, however, was not very high. The PM 2.5 peak in 2016 was 759 micrograms per cubic metre — 12.7 times more than the standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre. The peak in 2017 was 686 micrograms per cubic metre — 11.4 times higher than the standard.

The improvement has been attributed to the action taken on the ground to control pollution. EPCA also decided to lift the very poor to severe air quality restriction under the Graded Response Action Plan for Delhi-NCR. This means that the use of diesel generator is no more restricted and the Badarpur Power plant, which has been shut for four months, can begin functioning again on March 1.

However, very little difference in pollution levels was seen in industrial areas, the report states. EPCA chairperson, Bhure Lal, said that for 2018, one of the main focus points was to regulate illegal industries. “Stopping illegal industries from operating is going to be a big task this year,” he said.

Delhi government’s power department officials said, “Badarpur station can be closed permanently once the 400 kV sub station at Tughlakabad is built.” Officials expect this to happen soon and said they are confident that the plant can be shut by the July 2018 deadline.

