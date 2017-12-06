Delhi pollution: Air still very poor but rain may bring respite

Delhi’s air remained “very poor” on Tuesday — the twelfth day in a row. At 4 pm, the air quality was recorded at 378 µg/m3 out of a maximum of 500 µg/m3. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is expected to remain poor on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the city is expected to see light rain Wednesday, which might bring momentary relief from the high pollution levels, IMD officials said. The Delhi environment department, meanwhile, said that nodal agencies have to crack down on local factors such as open burning and construction dust that are affecting the air quality.

Environment Minister Imran Husain offered financial assistance from the Air Ambiance Fund to the civic bodies, the DDA, etc, in case they approach the Delhi government with viable action plans to fight air pollution. He also directed the Revenue Department to activate a centralised helpline number where citizens can report incidents of open burning.

