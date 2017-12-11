Delhi weather: Air quality drops to ‘very poor’, fog affects train operations

Due to fog and decreased visibility, at least 10 trains were cancelled and 17 delayed while two others have been rescheduled. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Due to fog and decreased visibility, at least 10 trains were cancelled and 17 delayed while two others have been rescheduled. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi on Monday has once again witnessed a spike in air pollution levels. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality is reported to be very poor today. The forecast said that PM 10 was recorded at 289 and PM 2.5 at 177. The minimum temperature recorded by the Met department was at 8.2 degrees Celsius.

Due to fog and decreased visibility, at least 10 trains were cancelled and 17 delayed, and two others have been rescheduled. The visibility was down to 1,200 metres. On Sunday, around 19 trains were cancelled and 19 others delayed due to fog in several parts of northern India, while seven were rescheduled.

According to PTI, light showers are expected today evening. An official at IMD said, “There is a possibility of light rains in the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.”

“The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 92 per cent,” he added.

The minimum temperature recorded yesterday was at 7.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

