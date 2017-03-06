Delhi: Policeman hit by car, injured

A Delhi Police head constable was injured after a speeding car hit a barricade he was standing next to in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. A white Verna car hit Head Constable Premchand, who was delpoyed at a picket near NH-8 for routine vehicle checking, on the intervening night of March 4 and 5. The policeman signalled the vehicle to stop but the driver sped up and hit the barricade.

“The head constable was injured and rushed to a hospital. He suffered a fracture in his right leg. A case has been registered and the vehicle has been seized,” said the officer. The driver has been booked on the charges of negligent driving, obstructing a public servant from discharging duty and causing hurt.