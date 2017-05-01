Delhi Police write to government: Seize books, confiscate printing press

Police have now added new sections — 292 (circulation of obscene material) and 417 (punishment for cheating) — in the FIR. Police have now added new sections — 292 (circulation of obscene material) and 417 (punishment for cheating) — in the FIR.

Days after booking the author and publisher of a book for Class XII, titled Health and Physical Education, Delhi Police has written to the Delhi government’s home department, asking them to appoint an officer to seize all books and confiscate the printing press. Police have also charged the duo with circulation of obscene material and cheating. The CBSE had lodged a complaint against them for “indecent depiction of women and misrepresenting the syllabus”, after it received several complaints over the book which stated that “36-24-36 is the best figure for females”.

The case was registered at Preet Vihar police station under the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986. Police have now added new sections — 292 (circulation of obscene material) and 417 (punishment for cheating) — in the FIR.

Sources said the letter was written a few days ago by the investigating officer (IO) to the home department, where he stated that they have registered an FIR on April 14 after they received a complaint from the CBSE.

“As per the law, the home department has to designate someone to seize all the books as well the printing agency from where it was printed. The IO was then informed that the book, authored by Dr VK Sharma, was published by Delhi-based New Saraswati House. He also requested that an official be appointed for expediting the investigation,” the sources added.

Earlier, DCP (east) Omvir Singh Bishnoi said the book’s author and publisher will be called in for questioning in the coming days.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma had said the board has set up a committee of experts to review the contents of the book. “The shape, size, figure have been inappropriately described and are not in consonance with the spirit of the syllabus. The author has written out of context, the textbook is not as per the syllabus, as is being claimed by the publisher/author. The publisher and the author have committed criminal misconduct by publishing and selling these books to students in connivance with some schools,” he said.

