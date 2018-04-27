Delhi: Police visit madrasa where 10-year-old was raped, question other children

A 17-year-old juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the incident. (Representational) A 17-year-old juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the incident. (Representational)

Days after a 10-year-old was allegedly raped inside a madrasa in Sahibabad, a Special Task Force (STF) team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch Thursday visited the premises and recorded statements of children who met the girl when she was there.

A 17-year-old juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the incident. According to police, the girl — who also gave a statement under Section 164 of CrPC before a magistrate — said that the juvenile first took her to the madrasa’s terrace, and then to the second floor, after the maulvi left.

“The juvenile took her to the second floor… and she met four-five children and a teenaged boy. He told them to not let the girl go near the second floor railing or that of the terrace. The children refused to listen to him, following which he beat them up,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the STF team visited the madrasa to corroborate the girl’s statement. “The STF also called forensic experts to lift evidence,” an officer said. He added that the girl, in her statement, did not state that she was sexually abused by the maulvi.

Investigators are now looking for the girl’s friend, whose name she mentioned in her statement. “The girl was at home when she got a call from her friend… Later, she got a call from someone claiming to be her friend’s brother, who told her that her friend would meet her outside her home. The girl went to the market, and the person called her again. He asked her to come to an ice-cream parlour… She asked about her friend and the person said she was waiting elsewhere,” a police officer said. Police have found that the juvenile has no siblings, an officer said.

Police said the girl claimed he asked her to come with him in an auto. “He allegedly threatened her and took her to the madrasa. He told her to hide behind a log of wood on the terrace,” the officer said.

The girl said someone called him and he went down. “He came back and told her she could come downstairs… After some time, the juvenile allegedly offered the girl water and she fell unconscious. In morning, she woke up in pain…,” the officer said. The girl’s family had maintained that they don’t know the accused.

