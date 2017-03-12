Delhi Police to ensure peaceful Holi celebrations with 25,000 cops on duty

Policemen posted for Holi duty will be divided into groups of anything between 4 and 10 and deployed at barricades across the city. Policemen posted for Holi duty will be divided into groups of anything between 4 and 10 and deployed at barricades across the city.

Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements to prevent any incident of hooliganism during Holi celebrations in the national capital on Monday. About 25,000 police personnel will be on duty across the city tomorrow, a senior police officer said. Policemen posted in the control room have been told to handle calls related to communal tension, eve-teasing and hooliganism on priority, he said.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and reserve police teams have also been deployed at strategic points to deal with any untoward incident. Almost 1,000 PCR vans will be on duty and will be regularly patrolling various areas.

The district police has been asked to patrol their respective district during the celebrations.

Policemen posted for Holi duty will be divided into groups of anything between 4 and 10 and deployed at barricades across the city. Each group will have a mix of local police and traffic officials.

Delhi Police has ramped up security at railway stations, bus terminus, the airport, popular markets and places around vital installations here.

Delhi Police’s counter-terrorism unit and Crime Branch have been instructed to heighten their vigil during Holi.