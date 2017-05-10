Delhi police to augment its cyber units

The Delhi Police is planning to strengthen its cyber units at district levels with more manpower and equipment, police commissioner Amulya Patnaik today said. The officer was speaking at a workshop on cyber safety awareness for school teachers organised by the police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

The workshop was attended by more than 121 computer teachers and principals from over 114 schools in the national capital. While complimenting the EOW for the initiative, Patnaik said that the students would be more receptive to their teachers when they educate them about cyber crime rather than policemen.

“We have cyber units at district level and there are plans to extend this facility to police stations as well. As of now, we are strengthening the district’s cyber units with more manpower and equipment,” said the commissioner.

The Delhi Police officers of different ranks are also being trained to investigate cases of cyber crime. Till now, 800 officials have been trained, said an officer.

