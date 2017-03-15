Delhi police sub-inspector’s son stabbed by group of boys

The son of a Delhi Police sub-inspector was allegedly stabbed by a group of boys in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area. The incident happened last night and it is suspected that the attack was a fallout of a rivalry over some property issue but police is looking into other angles. The victim, Surender, is currently undergoing treatment. His father, Lahore Singh (55) is posted in the PCR unit and lives in Prem Nagar in Lal Kuan area.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“Singh said that around 11.30 PM he along with his son Jitender went to search for Surender in a park close to their house. They heard Surrender crying for help,” said a senior police officer. Singh and Jitender saw that one Devender alias Deepu and a minor had caught hold of Surender and upon the instigation of another person, a boy stabbed him in his stomach, he added.

Police is, however, not sure whether there were four or more persons involved. Before the family members could rush to help Surender, the accused fled from the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now