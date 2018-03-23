Delhi Police stops JNU teachers, students marching to Parliament; resort to lathi-charge, water canons

A large number of JNU students and teachers were on Friday stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathi-charge and use of water canons. They were stopped at the Sanjay Jheel area in south Delhi.
The “Padyatra”, which started at the varsity’s campus, was organised by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA).
The associations are demanding academic freedom, accessible and equitable education among others.
The teachers’ body had requested other associations to join the protest march. Their other demands include withdrawal of the executive council decision to constitute a committee to take action against teachers and the immediate withdrawal of notifications replacing chairpersons who were opposed to implementing compulsory attendance.
The JNUTA had earlier launched a three-day ‘Satyagraha’ inside the campus to raise these demands.
- Mar 23, 2018 at 8:30 pmUncivilized North Indian brutal dictator government is doing the same in Dravida Nadu which is Illegally occupied by them very soon we’ll free our beautiful land from North India after Independence visa process for Northies will be the hardest as we’ll not easily allow them to come in our country to destroy our culture, Heritage and Language like they’re doing now Long Live Republic of Dravida NaduReply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 8:21 pmThis university is now beyond any repair. We all expected this as a model for others. Now the demands made by the students and staff are beyond common man's comprehension. If this is the way the said university wants to move ahead, soon others will follow suit,for freedom from attendance, for expression ,from examinations, against discipline implementations. etc. CRY my beloved country.Reply
- Mar 23, 2018 at 8:19 pmGreat news awesomeReply