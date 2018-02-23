Police search Arvind Kejriwal’s residence: How about questioning Amit Shah in Judge Loya’s death case, asks Delhi CM

After Delhi Police searched his premises on Friday for CCTV footage related to the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if BJP President Amit Shah too would be questioned on Judge Loya’s death. “A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps. But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya’s death,” he wrote on Twitter.
The Delhi cabinet also put forward a request to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal later in the day, the AAP convener said. “As the services come under the LG in Delhi, the council of ministers will request him to direct all bureaucrats to work with the AAP government even as the probe into the alleged assault on the chief secretary continues,” a source told PTI.
Following the arrests of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal over the alleged assault on Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police launched a search operation at Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area today. The search was conducted after police failed to recover CCTV footage of the CM’s residence from PWD officials. This is the first time Delhi Police has conducted a search operation at a chief minister’s residence.
On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence. Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash took to Twitter shared that the policemen entered the chief minister’s office “without any intimation”.
“CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!” Prakash wrote on Twitter. “There is minimum courtesy in democracy. Every citizen has rights under constitution. Is it an attempt to humiliate a CM who is working tirelessly for the poor and the last man of the society?” he tweeted.
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:44 pmKejri should limit himself to whether CS was beaten or not. If he has an opinion about Amit Sha, for which Kejri is fully en led to, he should speak separately. We have not heard about such things from any state. The grievance of AAP is that officers are appointed by centre and they have differences with them. More often that not, the states and centre have diffe party govts. Governors are appointed by the centre and it is possible to have differences between Governor and CM. Does it mean that CM and ministers can beat the Governor. Punjab has a congress CM now and he enjoys excellent relationship with BJP govt centre. Shiela Dixit when she was CM of Delhi had very good coordination with the BJP govt at centre. This only shows AAP is too immature to be entrusted with responsibilities of a govt. The Delhi govt needs to be sacked immediately.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 3:22 pmThe best ever question asked in the post independent India "When will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Lohia death ?Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 3:33 pmhe he. after sonia and rahul goes to jail in the national herald caseReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:07 pmPure allegations. Kejri should lodge an FIR rather than doing shoot and scoot. Zameer is another AAPTARD sharia law purveyorReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 3:07 pmYes Amit bhai should be questioned fact Faku should also be questioned as he was last seen with Nirav “Chota” Modi.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 2:49 pmIrrespective of party labels India's rulers are masters in the tactics of diverging peoples attention. The investigative capabilities of the Delhi police are a joke. Remember their investigation into Sreesanth match fixing case? The made so many claims about it and ultimately a daily magistrate threw the case out and acquitted all the so-called accused.Reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:09 pmWere you born yesterday or learnt to read only about 2 days ago. this is happening since the time immemorialReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:11 pmTrueReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 2:44 pmIndia’s wilful defaulters owe more than Rs 1 lakh crore to banks'"Between 2013 and 2017, the amount has quadrupled from Rs 28,417 crore to over Rs 1.1 lakh crore" This "Neech Goverment" is only for the Rich and the Famous. Pure "Bakhwas" MODI is doing this Nautanki to divert peoples attention,just like DemonetisationReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 3:34 pmcome and quickly kiss my buttReply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:37 pmMr. Srinivas, typical bhakt reply
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:49 pmTypical Lord Modi Bakht
- Feb 23, 2018 at 4:12 pmAshok the AAPTARD does not know that all the financial scam started in the UPA regimes for 2004. Manmohan Singh's office destroyed all the evidences and the so called Rosckstar RBI Governor whatever was worth his education sat on the findings. The paid robot is barking from his behind. He gets paid by AAP and RaGa throws dog Pidi biscuitsReply
