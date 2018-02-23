Police search Arvind Kejriwal’s residence: How about questioning Amit Shah in Judge Loya’s death case, asks Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: ‘If a CM’s residence was searched over allegations of assault, then shouldnt Amit Shah be questioned on Judge Loya’s death?’ (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: ‘If a CM’s residence was searched over allegations of assault, then shouldnt Amit Shah be questioned on Judge Loya’s death?’ (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna)

After Delhi Police searched his premises on Friday for CCTV footage related to the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked if BJP President Amit Shah too would be questioned on Judge Loya’s death. “A huge posse of policemen was sent to my residence. The entire CM residence is being searched over allegations of two slaps. But when will Amit Shah be questioned in connection with Judge Loya’s death,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Delhi cabinet also put forward a request to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal later in the day, the AAP convener said. “As the services come under the LG in Delhi, the council of ministers will request him to direct all bureaucrats to work with the AAP government even as the probe into the alleged assault on the chief secretary continues,” a source told PTI.

Following the arrests of AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal over the alleged assault on Anshu Prakash, the Delhi Police launched a search operation at Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines area today. The search was conducted after police failed to recover CCTV footage of the CM’s residence from PWD officials. This is the first time Delhi Police has conducted a search operation at a chief minister’s residence.

On Friday morning, around 150 police personnel from all the police stations of North district gathered at Civil Lines police station and then headed towards the CM’s residence. Delhi government spokesperson Arunodya Prakash took to Twitter shared that the policemen entered the chief minister’s office “without any intimation”.

“CM house taken over by police. Huge number of police force enters CM house without any intimation. Police Raj kills democracy in Delhi. Police spread all over inside CM house. If this what they can to do an elected CM, think what they can with poor people!!!” Prakash wrote on Twitter. “There is minimum courtesy in democracy. Every citizen has rights under constitution. Is it an attempt to humiliate a CM who is working tirelessly for the poor and the last man of the society?” he tweeted.

