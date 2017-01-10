Delhi Police revoke notice asking 19-yr-old to bring ‘high caste witnesses’

The Delhi Police Tuesday declared a notice — asking a 19-year-old, who had filed a road rage complaint, to bring “two independent witnesses from a higher caste” to invoke the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused — null and void. The Indian Express had on Monday reported about the notice being issued to the 19-year-old, whose father is an assistant sub-inspector.

Read |Police issue notice, ask youth to produce ‘high-caste witnesses’

The Dalit boy, identified as Jatin, a student of St Stephen’s College, was assaulted by two men after an accident in Karawal Nagar on January 2. In the FIR, he alleged that the accused used “caste-based slurs” against him.

Watch What Else Is making News

Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Satish Golcha said the notice will no longer have a bearing on the case. “The notice to bring two independent high caste witnesses is highly inappropriate. We are inquiring and will take action accordingly. The victim is not required to bring such witnesses,” said the JCP.

A senior police officer said the investigation was started afresh and the investigating officer (IO) in the case was pulled up. “The IO was pulled up for not informing the victim and his family after one of the accused was arrested. When the victim acquired the pictures of the two accused from social media, the IO did not look at the photos,” said the officer.

As reported by The Indian Express, the notice, titled “Order to produce document or article under 91 CrPC”, was undersigned by ASI Harbir Singh — the investigating officer in the case.