Delhi Police: Report on assault of tax, excise officers filed

Concluding his inquiry against five police personnel accused of assaulting seven men, an additional DCP-rank officer of outer district has submitted his report to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. The inquiry was initiated after CCTV footage emerged, purportedly showing the SHO of Mianwali Nagar police station and four of his subordinates beating up an officer of the central excise department, a tax assistant with the income tax department and five of their associates.

Additional DCP (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar, who conducted the enquiry, told The Indian Express that he had submitted the report. He refused to divulge details. A senior police officer said Sagar has recorded statements of the accused police personnel as well as the victims. “The victims alleged that they were beaten up by the officers for no reason. They also claimed that the officers extorted money from the family members before releasing them,” an officer said. The incident took place on January 22.

Sagar also questioned the police personnel, including the SHO. “The SHO claimed that the victims assaulted them first, following which he and his men retaliated. He claimed he left the police station after giving his subordinates directions to register an FIR against the men, and blamed them for not doing so,” the officer said.

The purported incident was caught on CCTVs at a petrol pump and a car showroom. Footage purportedly shows the SHO arriving in a private car and joining his subordinates, before the assault. “On the basis of a preliminary inquiry, the SHO was sent to district lines. The enquiry was conducted by an additional DCP-rank officer,” Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma said.

Verma had said the local police station received a call about a quarrel between some men, after which a team was sent to the spot.

