Delhi Police report card: 73% of cases in 2016 unsolved, rape cases saw marginal dip

At the church on Saturday. Express At the church on Saturday. Express

Delhi Police faced a tough time in 2016 as crime cases surged by over nine per cent in the capital, while 73 per cent cases remained unsolved. But, not all was gloomy for the 85,000-strong force which achieved a high detection rate in heinous crimes like murder and dacoity, even as rape cases saw a marginal dip of two per cent and crime against women went down by 10.97 per cent. According to the Delhi Police annual report, 2,09,519 cases in all were reported in 2016 as against 1,91,377 in the previous year, a 9.48 per cent rise. Also, out of the total cases lodged, 1,53,562 (73.3 per cent) remained unsolved.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Delhi Police data suggests that as opposed to 2015, when 2,199 rape cases were reported, 2016 saw 2,155 such cases being lodged. Analysis shows that 96.43 per cent of rape cases were committed by persons who knew the victim, and only 3.57 per cent cases involved strangers.

During 2016, 4,165 molestation cases were reported as compared to 5,367 cases in 2015. Of these, 3,033 cases (72.82 per cent) have been solved. According to the statistics, crimes against women decreased by 10.97 per cent. Heinous crimes like murders, dacoity and rape decreased by 26.36 per cent. The detection rate of heinous crimes increased to 12.82 per cent as police claimed that 71.67 per cent matters reported last year were worked out.