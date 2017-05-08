Delhi Police register FIR: Mehrauli tense after park scuffle, 4 cops punished

Protesters outside Mehrauli police station Sunday. Oinam Anand Protesters outside Mehrauli police station Sunday. Oinam Anand

South Delhi’s Mehrauli area remained tense after a scuffle broke out between boys of two communities on Saturday evening, police said. Four police personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mehrauli police station, have been sent to District Lines, allegedly for not taking timely action, police added.

Police registered an FIR and detained three boys after receiving a complaint from Vijaypal Chaurasia, who claimed to be an RSS member and alleged that his two sons and nephew were assaulted by boys of another community.

Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said, “We registered an FIR after receiving a complaint from Vijaypal. The four policemen have been sent to District Lines and an enquiry is underway.”

However, the father of the boy who was detained said his son was falsely implicated, and that the other group had assaulted him first. He alleged that police have not filed an FIR based on his complaint.

Chaurasia alleged, “On Saturday evening, my sons were playing in the local park when a boy, who was in an inebriated condition, and his friends started to argue and misbehave with them. After my sons came and told me about it, I approached the boy and asked him to stop. But he started to argue with me and began hurling abuses. When passersby intervened, he hurled abuses at them as well. One of his friends then called other boys from the nearby locality, and they assaulted us. They fled when they saw locals coming to help.”

He further claimed, “We informed police, who arrived at the spot. However, the beat constable did not pay attention to our complaints. We then went to Mehrauli police station but no one was ready to listen. We finally approached local councillor Arti Yadav and her husband, Gajender Yadav, for help.”

Yadav, the Delhi BJP state secretary, told The Indian Express that the policemen got into a heated argument with them and refused to hear the complaint. “They misbehaved with my wife. We decided to protest against the actions,” he said.

Chaurasia claimed many senior RSS leaders joined the protest outside the station. “It was after Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari visited the police station that they took action and registered an FIR,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the main accused said he and his friends have been at the police station since Saturday night. “We were playing in the park when the other boys started fighting among themselves. We went to see what happened and they assaulted us,” he claimed.

