Delhi police recreate scene of attack on doctor

A month after an orthopaedic doctor was injured when gunmen shot at him outside his Mehrauli farmhouse, a team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday visited the spot and recreated the scene. On April 29, unidentified assailants opened fire at Dr Hans Nagar, leaving him severely injured. The doctor also fired from his licenced pistol in retaliation. The identity of the assailants is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police had recovered around 22 empty cartridges and two live rounds of 9mm and 0.32 bore from the spot. Sources said that a team, led by JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar and DCP G Ram Gopal Naik , Thursday visited the crime scene around 12.30 pm. “They spent around two hours at the spot, trying to recreate the scene. The visit comes a day after senior officials met Dr Nagar at the Delhi Police Headquarters,” police sources said, adding that police suspect a family dispute over property as the reason behind the attack.

Police had registered a case under IPC sections of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act. Crisis — the special investigation team of south district — had led the initial investigation, but did not find any leads. CCTV cameras too were inconclusive. Later, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik directed DCP (south) Romil Baaniya to transfer the case to the Crime Branch.

Nagar told police that his brothers planned the attack over an ongoing property dispute, said a police officer. “The three brothers have been fighting over a property in Gurgaon for the last 10 years, and have even filed cases against each other,” the police officer added.

