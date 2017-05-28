Delhi: Police quiz two doctors on kidney racket, three others get notices

Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged racket on Friday. Express Four people were arrested in connection with the alleged racket on Friday. Express

A day after Delhi Police claimed to have busted an inter-state kidney racket, police questioned senior doctors of a private hospital in connection with the case. Sources said the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, has also sent notices to three more doctors to join the probe. Sources said one doctor was questioned on Friday, while another was questioned on Saturday. Sources said police have not given them a clean chit yet, and are trying to probe if hospital staff was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of kidneys. Questioning was on till late Saturday evening.

Four persons — Jayant Sahoo (32), Sulekha Panda (27), Anoj Patra (33) and Birju Paswan (45) — were arrested in connection with the alleged kidney racket on Friday. “Patra used to take care of the donors and Paswan was involved in preparing fake documents,” JCP (crime) Praveer Ranjan said. The gang was busted after one Jaideep Sharma, a 23-year-old MBA student from Pune’s Symbiosis College, found his friend Rajesh mysteriously missing. Before he went missing, Rajesh had told Jaideep about how one can earn money by donating a kidney.

On April 13, Jaideep met Crime Branch officials with the help of a journalist, in order to expose the racket. A sting operation was then set up by the Crime Branch and the channel, News24. Jaideep was given spy devices and what followed was 40 days of surveillance. The accused kept him in Hauz Rani along with other potential donors. He met a woman, Sulekha Panda, who used to apprise donors about the tests they would be made to undergo and the treatment ahead. Jaideep also met the family of the person who was supposed to receive the kidney.

The recipient’s family was from Andhra Pradesh and Jaideep was given a “makeover” — from a haircut to his complexion — so that he could pass off as a resident of that state, police said. A fake certificate showing Jaideep had passed his Telugu language exam was also prepared. His photo was morphed using features from the photograph of the recipient’s son. He was then taken to Batra Hospital where his documents were submitted, police said. The hospital, however, denied the allegations and assured police of full cooperation in the case.

