Delhi police plan new website for women in distress

Delhi Police are set to start working on a new website for the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) to help women in distress. Police sources said the new website will be more comprehensive than the previous one. The website would contain links detailing the rights, complaint handling procedures, laws and Acts related to women. The process to make the new website would begin soon, a source said. “A dedicated website —spuwac.com — already exists but we want to revamp it and add more features and links,” said a police officer. “This (new) website will have more detailed features,” the officer said.

Watch what else is making news:

The decision to launch the new website was taken on International Women’s Day, sources said. SPUWAC, located in west Delhi’s Nanakpura, works to resolve and reconcile matrimonial disputes between couples or families “under the overall supervision and guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Police”. A unit of SPUWAC, known as Crime Against Women cell, exists in every Delhi Police district.

According to police sources, this unit has undergone a transformation and has become the centre for empowerment, relief and support to women victims of crime or violence. In 2009, SPUWAC was made the State Nodal Unit on juvenile issues. The website will also contain guidelines women should follow as well as several laws. Details of step-wise procedures for pursuing a case would also be added, sources said. Besides, a list of persons, who can be contacted for assistance for legal proceedings, will also be provided.