Delhi Police opposes plea of 2 gangrape accused to use Hindi in trial proceedings

The Delhi Police on Tuesday opposed the plea of two of the four accused in the December 16 gangrape case for use of Hindi language during the trial proceedings as they do not understand English,calling it a delaying tactic.

The applications have been filed after 63 witnesses have been examined,so it is purely a delaying tactic on the part of the accused and nothing more, Special Public Prosecutor Dayan Krishnan told a Special Court while responding to the plea of Mukesh and Akshay Singh.

Krishnan termed as false the plea of defence lawyer M L Sharma that previous counsel V K Anand did not discuss facts and evidence with the accused.

Accused Mukesh and Akshay be provided Hindi translation of testimonies of prosecution witnesses. I would not examine the witnesses, defence lawyer Sharma said,adding that they were being denied a fair trial.

Meanwhile,another accused sought a direction from the court that he be provided tuition inside Tihar jail as he had to appear in a test on April 7 for recruitment of clerks in the India Air Force.

Vinay Sharma,in his application plea before Additional Sessions Judge Yogesh Khanna,said he has to appear for written and other tests to be held for the recruitment of group C civilian lower divisional clerks (LDCs) in the Indian Air Force.

The accused,in the plea filed through lawyer A P Singh,said he be provided proper tuitions and books for helping him to prepare for the tests.

