Delhi Police on toes as Jat protesters plan Parliament march

Meanwhile INLD members tried to gherao the Parliament on Wednesday, only to be lathi-charged by police. PTI Meanwhile INLD members tried to gherao the Parliament on Wednesday, only to be lathi-charged by police. PTI

From restricting the entry of tractor trolleys into the capital to setting up makeshift jails — Delhi Police is making extensive preparations to deal with Jat protesters, who plan to gherao the Parliament on March 20. Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik conveyed the instructions to all senior officers, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station House Officers at a meeting on Wednesday. Sources said Delhi Police has received information from their counterparts in Haryana that Jat protesters, who have been demanding reservation for the community, are planning to march to the Parliament on March 20.

While unlawful assembly is already prohibited in New Delhi area, police sources said they have planned to block various roads leading to the Parliament on that particular day. Haryana witnessed massive Jat protests in 2016. Deputy Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of the Delhi Police, Madhur Verma, said no tractor trolleys will be allowed into the capital from border areas.

“Protesters will be stopped at border areas. If they come on trucks or tractor trolleys, their vehicles will be impounded and seized as they would be in violation of court guidelines,” said Verma. He said that a large number of paramilitary personnel with anti-riot equipment will be deployed at border areas. “A special deployment will be made at border areas of outer and southwest districts,” he said. Police also said protesters will not be allowed to enter the capital with weapons of any kind.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now