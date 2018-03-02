Delhi Police on alert to check violations on Holi

At strategic points across the city, traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR vans will be stationed to check violations. At strategic points across the city, traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR vans will be stationed to check violations.

To prevent any untoward incidents during Holi, the Delhi Police has deployed additional personnel to maintain law and order in the capital. Extensive arrangements have been put in place to curb instances of drunk driving, stunt biking and other traffic violations.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Garima Bhatnagar said, “Special checking teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to nab those involved in drunken driving and other offences.”

Citing directions by Supreme Court-appointed committee, she said, “Driving licences will be seized for offences such as red-light jumping, use of mobiles while driving, dangerous driving and over-speeding.” At strategic points across the city, traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR vans will be stationed to check violations.

Bhatnagar said, “If minors are found driving cars or anyone gets involved in stunt biking, action would be initiated against the owners of those vehicles.”

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will not run in the morning and will start services after 2 pm, said an official. The buses will ply on selected routes, and only 896 of them will run due to low passenger load. Delhi Metro services will also not be available till 2.30 pm, while Metro feeder buses will not ply the entire day.

