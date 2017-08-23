Delhi Police nabs four Uttar Pradesh men involved in over 50 vehicle thefts

On interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in more than 55 cases of vehicle theft (Picture for representational purpose) On interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in more than 55 cases of vehicle theft (Picture for representational purpose)

Four persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in more than fifty cases of vehicle theft, police said on Wednesday. With the arrests, the police also claimed to have solved ten cases of auto theft and recovered all the vehicles from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Wasim (32), Abdul Sajid (31), Gufran (26) and Irfan (27), all residents of Meeurt in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

Following a tip off on August 18, the police laid a trap near Mukarba Chowk flyover on outer ring road and barricades were put up. The accused reached the spot in a car and were asked to stop at the barricade but they did not, a senior police officer said.

“Policemen chased them and cornered them and asked to come out of the vehicle but they refused to do so. On this, our team broke the glass and took them out,” Milind Mahadeo Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west), said.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed their involvement in more than 55 cases of vehicle theft, the DCP said.

