Delhi Police nabs criminal carrying award of Rs 50,000

As per reports, the Police got a tip off about the criminal named Kasim following which a strategy was chalked out to catch him. (Photo for representational purpose) As per reports, the Police got a tip off about the criminal named Kasim following which a strategy was chalked out to catch him. (Photo for representational purpose)

A wanted criminal carrying a price of Rs. 50,000 on his head was arrested by the Delhi Police late Thursday night, after an exchange of gunfire near Okhla area. As per reports, the Police got a tip off about the criminal named Kasim following which a strategy was chalked out to catch him.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In the chase that ensued, the police tried to stop Kasim near Modi Mill Flyover in Okhala, following which several rounds were fired between the police and the criminal, after which he was arrested.

“At around 2:00-2:30 suddenly the firing started. We saw that the police were chasing a criminal. After a while we came to know the entire matter. Several rounds were fired from both the sides. Later on the police caught the criminal,” said an eyewitness.

The police also recovered a pistol from his possession. Kasim is facing several charges of murder and robbery.