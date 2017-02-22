Delhi police make 399 friends to help keep the peace

To involve citizens in preventing crime and maintaining law and order, Delhi Police have selected 399 people to become “Police Mitras” in south and southeast districts. The ceremony was held at Lotus Temple Auditorium Tuesday where all 399 were given certificates, having one-year validity, by police.

Rizwan Ahmed, 65, of Jamia Nagar, who received the certificate, said police chose him as he “worked for the society”. He said maintaining peace between communities will be his top priority. “In 2006-07, there was a riot-like situation in Jamia Nagar and we formed a group to work with police to maintain peace,” he said, adding that in the last few months he, along with friends, set up a camp for address verification of tenants in the area.

Akbar, a resident of Jamia Nagar, said, “Police need to be active in curtailing drug consumption among minors. A lot of people are scared to approach police and that is where we come into the picture.” He said one focus area will be addressing the problem of eve-teasing of minors.